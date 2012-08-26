SEOUL, Aug 27 Seoul shares are likely to be
rangebound on Monday, caught by downside pressure on market
heavyweight Samsung Electronics and with no clear
upward momentum after recent gains.
"The program buying that propelled the recent rise of local
shares appears to have run out of steam," said Kim Chul-jung, an
analyst at Korea Investment & Securities.
"Additional climbs in the local market are expected to be
hemmed by the patent ruling issue concerning Samsung and Apple
."
U.S. and European stocks rose and the euro gained against
the dollar on Friday after sources said the European Central
Bank is considering setting targets in the bond market to try to
contain climbing borrowing costs in troubled euro zone
economies.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell
1.17 percent to close at 1,919.81 points on Friday, but has
risen 7.3 percent in the past six weeks.
---------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:08 GMT ------------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,411.13 0.65% 9.050
USD/JPY 78.63 -0% 0.000
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.687 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD $1,671.79 0.12% 2.050
US CRUDE $96.89 0.77% 0.740
DOW JONES 13157.97 0.77% 100.51
ASIA ADRS 119.82 -0.04% -0.05
------------------------------------------------------------
**SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS **
Samsung Electronics sustained a sweeping legal loss
against Apple Inc on Friday as a U.S. jury found
Samsung had copied critical features of the iPhone and iPad,
awarding Apple $1.05 billion in damages.