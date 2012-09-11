* KOSPI loses 0.24 pct, down for a second day

* Investors cautious ahead of major events

* Programme-selling weighs on the market

* Financials among worst performers; auto shares weak despite tax cut plans

By Hyunjoo Jin

SEOUL, Sept 11 Seoul shares fell for a second day in a row on Tuesday as investors took profit after a sharp rally late last week, and before a key German ruling on the euro zone's bailout funds and a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting this week.

There is also a Bank of Korea policy rate decision on Thursday, when the central bank is widely expected to cut rates for a second time this year to prop up Asia's fourth-biggest economy.

Monthly options also expire on Thursday.

"Investors are cautious ahead of major events later this week," said Lee Young-won, an analyst at HMC Investment & Securities.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished down 0.24 percent at 1,920.00 points. The benchmark had rallied sharply on Friday on the European Central Bank's new bond-buying plan.

A net 184.2 billion Korean won ($163.10 million) of shares were offloaded via computer-based programme selling on Tuesday.

Domestic institutional investors stepped up selling while foreign buying decreased.

Shares in carmakers remained weak even after Seoul on Monday unveiled plans to cut taxes for new vehicle purchases as part of its economic stimulus measures.

"The size of the tax cuts are smaller than they were in 2009-2010, and the impact will have a limited impact on reviving sluggish domestic sales," said Kim Yong-soo, an auto analyst at SK Securities.

South Korea's top automaker Hyundai Motor fell 0.6 percent, while affiliate Kia Motors slipped 0.3 percent.

LG Electronics edged up 0.3 percent after the handset maker sent an invitation to domestic media for a Sept. 18 launch event for what will be its flagship smartphone, the Optimus G.

Its shares have risen 16 percent since August on expectations that the upcoming model will help revivify its struggling handset business.

Financials were among the worst performers, with Hana Financial Group losing 1.6 percent, and Shinhan Financial Group falling 1.7 percent.

KT Corp, South Korea's second-ranked mobile carrier, was up 1.6 percent and third-placed LG Uplus rose 1.4 percent.

Move on day -0.24 percent

12-month high 2,192.83 8 July 2011

12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011

Change on yr +5.16 percent

All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 ($1 = 1129.4000 Korean won) (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)