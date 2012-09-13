SEOUL, Sept 13 Seoul shares finished flat after heavy-volume trading on Thursday, with caution prevailing ahead of a possible decision by the U.S. Federal Reserve on further stimulus steps.

Samsung Electronics gained 0.54 percent and LG Electronics was up 2.49 percent after Apple's iPhone 5, unveiled on Wednesday, failed to impress investors.

LG Display, a flat-screen supplier to Apple, lost 1.99 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished up 0.03 percent at 1,950.69. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Ron Popeski)