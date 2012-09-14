SEOUL, Sept 14 Seoul shares shot up to their highest levels in more than four months on Friday, following a Wall Street rally after the Federal Reserve launched another aggressive programme to stimulate the U.S. economy.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 2.32 percent at 1,995.89 points as of 0004 GMT. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Chris Gallagher)