* KOSPI up 2.92 pct, breaks 2,000-point barrier * Investors snap up underperforming shares * Brokerages spike; steelmakers outperform By Hyunjoo Jin SEOUL, Sept 14 Seoul shares closed at their highest level in five months, thanks to the combination of the U.S. Federal Reserve's stimulus move and Standard & Poor's upgrade of South Korea's credit ratings. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) gained 2.92 percent to end Friday at 2,007.58 points, its highest closing level since April 13 and registering the sharpest daily percentage gain in nearly nine months. The Fed launched another aggressive stimulus program on Thursday, saying it would pump $40 billion into the U.S. economy each month until it saw a sustained upturn in the weak jobs market. Standard & Poor's on Friday raised South Korea's sovereign credit rating by one notch to A-plus, the country's third upgrade in as many weeks. S&P said a smooth change of leadership in North Korea has reduced geopolitical risks on the peninsula. Foreigners increased purchases of South Korean shares to a net 1.28 trillion won ($1.13 billion), the biggest amount since Aug. 9 and the sixth straight day of net buying. "U.S. economic data will be in focus in the coming months to see whether the Fed stimulus would help boost the economy." Park Seok-hyun, an analyst at KTB Investment & Securities, said. "It will be difficult for economic data to improve fast, and market momentum will slow down," he said. Steel firms gained, with top steelmaker POSCO climbing 3.1 percent and Hyundai Steel jumping 5.2 percent. "More liquidity and risk appetite are driving higher beaten-down cyclicals such as steel and chemicals firms," said Chun Jong-kyu, an analyst at Samsung Securities. But any further rises will be limited as the rally is driven by policy hopes in the United States and Europe, and "economic uncertainty still lingers in China," he said. Brokerages were among the best performers, with Daewoo Securities spiking 15 percent and Woori Investment & Securities soaring 10.4 percent. Suppliers to Apple Inc rebounded and outperformed the broader market after analysts were bullish about sales of Apple's newly-unveiled iPhone 5. Flat-screen maker LG Display jumped 4.8 percent and chip producer SK Hynix rallied 5 percent. Move on day +2.92 percent 12-month high 2,057.28 14 March 2012 12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011 Change on yr +9.96 percent All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011 All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 ($1 = 1128.4500 Korean won) (Editing by Richard Borsuk)