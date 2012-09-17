SEOUL, Sept 17 Seoul shares closed slightly lower on Monday, snapping three straight sessions of gains, as Samsung Electronics Co retreated 1.6 percent following another U.S. patent defeat to Apple Inc. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 0.26 percent to close at 2,002.35 points, after ending at its highest level in five months on Friday. (Reporting By Miyoung Kim; Editing by Himani Sarkar) (jungyoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com; +82 2 3704 5609; Reuters Messaging: jungyoon.lee.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)