SEOUL, Sept 18 South Korean stocks edged up in choppy trading on Tuesday as investors reassessed positions in the aftermath of last week's steep gains inspired by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed 0.13 percent higher at 2,004.96 points, after fluctuating between positive and negative territory throughout the day.

"The local market was expected to take a breather after last week's rapid gains," said Lee Seung-woo, an analyst at KDB Daewoo Securities.

"But the market flow appears stable since the Fed's policy announcement, and the main board is seen mostly holding its current level for the near future."

Mirroring its Asian peers, the KOSPI soared some 3 percent since the Fed launched a third round of bond buying known as quantitative easing on Thursday.

Foreign investors and local institutional investors net purchased a combined 55.8 billion won ($50 million) worth of KOSPI shares on Tuesday, buttressing the main board against net selling by retail investors.

Blue chips saw a mixed session, with market heavyweight Samsung Electronics erasing earlier gains to close flat, while Hyundai Motor added 0.2 percent.

Pharmaceutical stocks gained, with Hanmi Pharm advancing 2.7 percent while Yuhan Corp rose 1.4 percent.

"Between May and Sept. 17, pharmaceuticals have outperformed the main index by 18.9 percent," Lee Seung-ho, a pharmaceutical analyst at Woori Investment & Securities, wrote in a research note on Monday.

"Regulatory risks for the pharmaceutical industry have receded in the absence of government policies near the presidential elections (in December)."

But construction stocks pared gains made last week, with Hyundai Engineering & Construction shedding 1.3 percent and Daelim Industrial Co falling 2.5 percent.

Among prominent movers, state-owned Korea Gas Corp (KOGAS) closed up 4.4 percent. Analysts attributed the move to news of additional gas discoveries in KOGAS' gas field in Mozambique.

Gainers outnumbered decliners 452 to 357.

The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks closed up 0.1 percent, while the junior KOSDAQ rose 0.9 percent.

Move on day +0.13 percent

12-month high 2,057.28 14 March 2012

12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011

Change on yr +9.78 percent

All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 ($1 = 1115.9500 Korean won) (Reporting By Joyce Lee; Editing by Chris Gallagher)