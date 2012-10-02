SEOUL Oct 2 Seoul shares traded flat after opening up slightly higher on Tuesday, weighed down by Hyundai Motor despite a surprise expansion in U.S. manufacturing.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.03 percent at 1,995.57 points as of 0005 GMT, after opening up 0.12 percent. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Eric Meijer)