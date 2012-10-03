SEOUL, Oct 4 Seoul shares are likely to hold steady on Thursday amid uncertainty about a Spanish bailout and signs of a slowdown in China, although weaker oil prices may offer some support. "The limbo in Spain is a major source of uncertainty, while China's recovery has been delayed longer than most expected. Meanwhile, the falling price of oil will have a favourable effect on Korean markets," said Kim Young-joon, an analyst at SK Securities. While analysts wait for Spain to make moves that would trigger greater European Central Bank support, the price of Brent November crude futures fell $1 to $110.57 a barrel on dimmed outlook for global demand. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 0.01 percent to close at 1,996.03 points on Tuesday, before Wednesday holiday. ------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:28 GMT------------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,450.99 0.36% 5.240 USD/JPY 78.46 -0% 0.000 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.616 -- -0.003 SPOT GOLD $1,778.54 0.25% 4.400 US CRUDE $88.14 -4.08% -3.750 DOW JONES 13494.61 0.09% 12.25 ASIA ADRS 119.66 -0.39% -0.47 ------------------------------------------------------------- >Wall St stays afloat on firm data but HP drags >Bonds little changed before Fed minutes, jobs data >Dollar rallies on upbeat US data >Oil fall as global economic data dim demand outlook ---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS ** Samsung is expected to release its earnings estimates for the July-September period on Friday. **HYUNDAI MOTOR, KIA MOTORS ** Both Hyundai Motor and its affiliate Kia Motors saw record sales in the United States in September, according to data released by Autodata Corp on Wednesday. [ID:nL1E8L2E9B} (Reporting By SoMang Yang; Editing by Richard Pullin)