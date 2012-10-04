SEOUL Oct 4 Seoul shares ticked higher early on Thursday as trade resumed after a holiday, with weaker oil prices expected to offer some support, although sentiment was cautious amid uncertainty about a Spanish bailout and China's economy.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.11 percent at 1,998.31 points as of 0001 GMT. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by John Mair)