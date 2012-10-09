SEOUL, Oct 10 Seoul shares are likely to face downward pressure on Wednesday on concerns over the outlook for U.S. corporate earnings and IMF warnings about global growth. "Macro fundamentals, including the world economy and the earnings outlook, are weak. Several U.S. companies have issued warnings ahead of their results, so expectations are even lower than usual," said Jeong Seung-jae, an analyst at Mirae Asset Securities. Large U.S. firms that have warned about earnings, citing weak demand in Europe and China, include FedEx Corp, Caterpillar Inc and Hewlett-Packard Co. The U.S. quarterly earnings season started in earnest on Tuesday with the release of results by aluminium maker Alcoa , which reported a third-quarter net loss as the price of the metal slumped and demand remained weak. But its stock rose 2.6 percent in after-hours trade. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 0.1 percent to close at 1,979.04 points on Tuesday. ------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:28 GMT------------------- Oct 10 -------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @21:58 GMT---------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,441.48 -0.99% -14.400 USD/JPY 78.26 0.04% 0.030 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.713 -- -0.019 SPOT GOLD $1,763.89 0.01% 0.240 US CRUDE $92.26 -0.14% -0.130 DOW JONES 13473.53 -0.81% -110.12 ASIA ADRS 118.12 -1.34% -1.61 -------------------------------------------------------------- >Wall St falls in tech-led sell-off, Alcoa up late >Bond prices gain as globalgrowth fear comes to fore >Dollar, yen rise on Greece >Oil rises 2 pct on Mideast tension ---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS ** A bigger version of Google Inc. 's Nexus tablet will be cobranded with Samsung Electronics, according to CNET, a U.S.-based tech reviewer. ** KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORP (KEPCO) ** State-run Korea Deposit Insurance Corp plans to sell up to $235 million shares in Korea Electric Power Corp (KEPCO) , a source with direct knowledge of the plan said on Tuesday.