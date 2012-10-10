UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SEOUL Oct 10 South Korean shares slid on Wednesday, extending losses for the week, led by tech stocks after several brokerages downgraded Intel Corp.
Shares of tech giant Samsung Electronics fell 3.43 percent, pulling down the sector in a late-session slump.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed 1.56 percent lower at 1,948.22 points at 0601 GMT. (Reporting By Somang Yang; Editing by Ken Wills)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources