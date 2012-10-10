SEOUL, Oct 11 Seoul shares are likely to extend their declines into a fourth session on Thursday in cautious trade ahead of the corporate earnings season and on concerns about the global economy. "There is little momentum in the market ahead of the earnings season, which many fear will disappoint," said Kim Soo-young, an analyst at KB Investment & Securities. South Korea's central bank is expected to cut interest rates at a policy meeting on Thursday but market participants said such a move would unlikely have a significant impact on the stock market. Kim said the market would need new impetus, such as positive news out of China, for the index to regain momentum. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 1.6 percent to 1,948.22 points on Wednesday, to its lowest since Sept. 11. ------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:28 GMT------------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,432.56 -0.62% -8.920 USD/JPY 78.15 -0.03% -0.020 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.680 -- -0.033 SPOT GOLD $1,762.74 0.00% 0.000 US CRUDE $91.25 0.00% 0.000 DOW JONES 13344.97 -0.95% -128.56 ASIA ADRS 117.41 -0.60% -0.71 ------------------------------------------------------------- >Blue chips Chevron,Alcoa lead Wall Street sell-off >Prices gain in thin volume on global growth fears >Euro falls vs dollar; Spain, Greece in focus >Oil falls as economic worries,stock market pressure ---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **HYUNDAI MOTORS, KIA MOTORS ** Japan's Toyota Motor Corp announced a recall of 7.43 million vehicles worldwide on Wednesday in the biggest single recall since 1996. **STX OFFSHORE & SHIPBUILDING ** STX Offshore & Shipbuilding said Wednesday that a local order for two tankers, worth 110 billion Korean won ($98.7 million), had been cancelled. ($1 = 1114.6500 Korean won) (Reporting By Somang Yang; Editing by Chris Gallagher)