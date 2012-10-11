SEOUL Oct 11 South Korean shares opened lower on Thursday weighed by concerns about corporate earnings amid the global economic slowdown.

Shares in automakers Hyundai Motor and Kia Motor were trading down 0.4 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively, following Toyota Motor Corp's massive recall on Wednesday.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.7 percent at 1,934.49 points at 0006 GMT. (Reporting By Somang Yang; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)