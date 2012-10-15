SEOUL Oct 15 South Korean shares edged down on Monday, hurt by expectations for a weak upcoming corporate earnings season that saw the main index lose 2.5 percent last week.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.2 percent at 1,930 points at 0002 GMT.

South Korea's largest automaker Hyundai Motor fell 1.1 percent, although market heavyweight Samsung Electronics was trading 0.2 percent higher.

(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)