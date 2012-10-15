* Investors postpone large bets on dim earnings season outlook

* Hyundai Motor down 2 pct on third-quarter performance concern

SEOUL Oct 15 Seoul shares edged down on Monday morning as investors postponed large bets on concerns over disappointing results in the upcoming corporate earnings season.

South Korea's main Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ticked 0.3 percent lower at 1,927.42 points as of 0245 GMT.

"Investors are seen staving off making big bets until the current earnings season wraps up as expectations are low for corporate performance in the third quarter," said Won Sang-pil, an analyst at Tong Yang Securities.

He added both tech and auto sectors, which provided upward momentum in the main index earlier this year, appear to be out of steam for the moment due to lacklustre earnings forecasts.

Trading was choppy around midday, with foreign investors' net selling weighing for the third straight session.

Blue-chips were mixed, with tech bellwether Samsung Electronics trading up 0.3 percent near mid-session and shares in Hyundai Motor falling 2 percent, reaching the lowest intraday level in nearly three months.

Shares of Hyundai Motor and affiliate Kia Motors were dogged by worries that the company's third-quarter earnings may disappoint because of recent labour strikes at South Korean plants.

Investors flocked to defensive plays, with food and beverage manufacturers rising across the board. Food processor Orion Corp climbed 3.1 percent and CJ Corp, the holding company of food-to-entertainment CJ Group, soared 9.3 percent.

"Sectors driven by domestic consumption such as food processors and education have consistently beaten the main index lately as investors favour defensive plays that retain upward momentum amid uncertain economic outlooks," said Sunny Lee, a food and beverages sector analyst at Daishin Securities.

Declining shares outnumbered winners 479 to 318.

The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks was down 0.34 percent, while the junior KOSDAQ edged 0.13 percent higher. (Additional reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)