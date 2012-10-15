* Blue-chips mixed; Hyundai Motor, Kia down on earnings concerns

* Investors favour defensive plays; telecoms and food processors bullish

SEOUL Oct 15 South Korean shares fell to their lowest level in more than a month on Monday, dragged down by automakers on expectations of poor third-quarter earnings to be released later this month.

Telecom and food manufacturing sectors helped curb losses as investors turned to defensive shares amid an uncertain global growth outlook.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) lost 0.4 percent to finish at 1,925.59 points, its lowest closing since Sept 11. The main board has slumped 3.5 percent in six sessions.

"Both foreign and local institutional investors are postponing large moves until after earnings season," said Kim Soo-young, an analyst at KB Investment & Securities.

He said that foreign investors had extended a net selling streak that began on Oct 4 as they sought profits after making net purchases of 8.5 trillion won ($7.65 billion) in local shares between August and September.

Blue-chips were mixed, with market heavyweight Samsung Electronics closing up 0.3 percent.

Auto shares lost ground, with Hyundai Motor falling 1.3 percent and affiliate Kia Motors down 3.1 percent on worries of lacklustre earnings due to recent labour strikes at local plants. [ID:nL3E8LF00B.

SK Telecom was up 2.7 percent while dairy processor Binggrae rose 5.5 percent.

Decliners outnumbered gainers 549 to 300.

The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks closed down 0.4 percent, while the junior KOSDAQ dropped by 2 percent.

Move on day -0.4 percent

12-month high 2,057.28 14 March 2012

12-month low 1,750.60 19 Dec 2011

Change on yr +5.4 percent

All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 ($1 = 1111.2500 Korean won) (Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)