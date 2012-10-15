SEOUL Oct 15 South Korean shares slipped on Monday amid low expectations for the upcoming third-quarter corporate earnings season.

Blue-chips closed mixed, with Samsung Electronics rising 0.3 percent, while Hyundai Motor fell 1.3 percent on worries about lacklustre earnings for South Korea's largest automaker due to recent strikes at local plants.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.4 percent at 1,925.59 points. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Ken Wills)