* Seoul shares on modest rebound buoyed by U.S. data

* Hyundai, Kia Motors recover from Monday's loss

* SK Hynix, KEPCO lead blue chip gains

SEOUL, Oct 16 Seoul shares rebounded on Tuesday morning, buoyed by encouraging U.S. retail spending data that could aid domestic exports while automakers also rcovered after a weak performance on Monday.

Global markets were underpinned after earnings from Citigroup Inc, the third-largest U.S. bank, and U.S. retail sales strongly beat expectations in a sign that consumer spending could drive faster economic growth.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ticked 0.38 percent higher at 1,932.96 points as of 0209 GMT, bouncing back from their lowest levels in more than a month on Monday.

The MSCI index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was also trading 0.42 percent higher.

However, the boost provided by welcome news from the U.S. may be temporary as concerns about local firms' earnings and fourth quarter outlook set in.

Analysts are cautious about the outlook for many South Korean exporters amid slowing demand in the United States and Europe.

"We need to lower expectations for a year-end consumption splurge in the U.S," wrote Kim Hwan, an economist at Taurus Investments & Securities in a note to investors.

Kim explained that last year's holiday spending, driven by discounts offered to clear inventories, was unlikely to happen again.

Citing higher oil prices and the fragility of the global economy, Kim warned against inflated expectations for Korean exports.

Automakers Hyundai Motor and Kia were up 2 percent and 1.5 percent, respectively, rebounding from Monday's losses.

Blue chip stocks were largely up, led by chipmaker SK Hynix which rose 2.3 percent.

The energy sector showed a mixed picture with state-owned Korea Electric Power Corp (KEPCO) trading 2.8 percent higher while Korea Gas (KOGAS) fell 2 percent.

Foreign investors purchased 4 billion won ($3.60 million) worth of KOSPI shares, the first net buying in four sessions.

The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks was up 0.6 percent, while the junior KOSDAQ edged 0.9 percent lower.

($1 = 1110.5250 Korean won) (Reporting By Somang Yang; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)