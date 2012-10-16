* Seoul shares on modest rebound buoyed by U.S. data
* Hyundai, Kia Motors recover from Monday's loss
* SK Hynix, KEPCO lead blue chip gains
SEOUL, Oct 16 Seoul shares rebounded on Tuesday
morning, buoyed by encouraging U.S. retail spending data that
could aid domestic exports while automakers also rcovered after
a weak performance on Monday.
Global markets were underpinned after earnings from
Citigroup Inc, the third-largest U.S. bank, and U.S.
retail sales strongly beat expectations in a sign that consumer
spending could drive faster economic growth.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ticked
0.38 percent higher at 1,932.96 points as of 0209 GMT, bouncing
back from their lowest levels in more than a month on Monday.
The MSCI index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
was also trading 0.42 percent higher.
However, the boost provided by welcome news from the U.S.
may be temporary as concerns about local firms' earnings and
fourth quarter outlook set in.
Analysts are cautious about the outlook for many South
Korean exporters amid slowing demand in the United States and
Europe.
"We need to lower expectations for a year-end consumption
splurge in the U.S," wrote Kim Hwan, an economist at Taurus
Investments & Securities in a note to investors.
Kim explained that last year's holiday spending, driven by
discounts offered to clear inventories, was unlikely to happen
again.
Citing higher oil prices and the fragility of the global
economy, Kim warned against inflated expectations for Korean
exports.
Automakers Hyundai Motor and Kia
were up 2 percent and 1.5 percent, respectively, rebounding from
Monday's losses.
Blue chip stocks were largely up, led by chipmaker SK Hynix
which rose 2.3 percent.
The energy sector showed a mixed picture with state-owned
Korea Electric Power Corp (KEPCO) trading 2.8
percent higher while Korea Gas (KOGAS) fell 2
percent.
Foreign investors purchased 4 billion won ($3.60 million)
worth of KOSPI shares, the first net buying in four sessions.
The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks was up 0.6
percent, while the junior KOSDAQ edged 0.9 percent
lower.
($1 = 1110.5250 Korean won)
(Reporting By Somang Yang; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)