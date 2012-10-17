SEOUL Oct 17 South Korean shares opened up on Wednesday, buoyed by signs of improving conditions in the United States and the euro zone.

Shipbuilders and energy providers led the gains, rising 1.5 percent each.

Shares in Hyundai Heavy Industries Co were up 2 percent. The South Korean contractor had said on Tuesday that it had won a 3.5 trillion won ($3.15 billion) order from Saudi Electricity Co to build a thermal power plant.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.75 percent at 1956.09 points at 0005 GMT. (Reporting By Somang Yang; Editing by Richard Pullin)