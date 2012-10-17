* KOSPI widens opening gains, attempts second session climb

* Samsung Elec, SK Hynix chip business on good footing

* Sk Innovation jumps on low PBR

SEOUL, Oct 17 Seoul shares were widening their opening gains on Wednesday morning after strong earnings from U.S. firms and reassurance over Spain's investment-grade rating.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ticked 1.03 percent higher at 0123 GMT, in line with other Asian nations, according to a regional index which rose 1 percent.

The euro jumped to its highest against the dollar since September 18 after Moody's rating agency affirmed Spain's investment-grade credit rating.

Meanwhile, U.S. stocks rose after big companies, such as Johnson & Johnson and Goldman Sachs, posted stronger-than-expected earnings.

Most blue chips were gaining, with SK Hynix up 2.4 percent despite analysts predicting Q3 losses on falling demand for DRAM memory chips.

"The fall in DRAM prices will be somewhat constrained by reduced production," wrote Kim Hyung-sik, an analyst at Taurus Securities, in a note to investors.

Kim said that South Korean chipmakers SK Hynix and Samsung Electronics were well-placed as falling DRAM prices would be more than offset by a sharp rise in the price of NAND chips on growing demand for smartphones.

Another early-session winner was SK Innovation, whose shares have jumped 4.6 percent, largely due to being cheap with a price-to-book (PBR) ratio of 0.8.

Energy suppliers and shipbuilders led the gains, rising 2.7 percent and 2.6 percent respectively.

Advancing shares outnumbered decliners 539 to 219.

The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks was up 1.1 percent, while the junior KOSDAQ edged 0.9 percent higher. (Reporting By Somang Yang; Editing by Eric Meijer)