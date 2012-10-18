UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SEOUL Oct 18 South Korean shares eased up on Thursday on renewed investor confidence, following three sessions of gains in global markets, although trading was choppy.
Banks and shipbuilders led the gains, while IT stocks were in retreat.
Tech giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix were down, losing 0.2 percent and 0.6 percent respectively.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.25 percent to 1,960.06 points at 0015 GMT. (Reporting By Somang Yang; Editing by Paul Tait)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources