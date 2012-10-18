* SK Innovation, S-Oil up again on earnings expectations

* Shipbuilders, shipping shares gain

SEOUL Oct 18 Seoul shares eked out a 0.2 percent rise to their highest close in seven sessions on Thursday, buoyed after Chinese data did not offer any negative surprises and as beaten-down shipbuilders regained ground.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed at 1,959.12 points, its highest finish since Oct. 9.

"As the reaction from Chinese markets shows, the Chinese data was hardly bad news. The GDP growth was in line with expectations and the other data were all stronger than expected," said Jeong Seung-jae, an analyst at Mirae Asset Securities.

China's economy slowed for a seventh straight quarter in July-September, but the result was in line with expectations and other data pointed to a mild year-end rebound.

Shipbuilders outperformed for a second day after 12 losing sessions, with Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering rising 5.2 percent and Hyundai Heavy Industries gaining 2.9 percent.

Shipping shares also rose, with Hyundai Merchant Marine Company gaining 3.1 percent and Hanjin Shipping rising 2.2 percent.

Blue chips were mixed, with LG Electronics rising 2.7 percent, while Korea Electric Corp (KEPCO) fell 2.5 percent.

Among energy shares, oil refiners SK Innovation and S-Oil both rose for a third day on strong earnings expectations. But gas importers Korea Gas Corp and SK Gas dropped 5.6 percent and 6.2 percent, respectively.

Decliners outnumbered gainers 544 to 277.

The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks closed up 0.5 percent, while the junior KOSDAQ fell 2.7 percent.

Move on day +0.2 percent

12-month high 2,057.28 14 March 2012

12-month low 1,750.60 19 Dec 2011

Change on yr +7.3 percent

All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 (Reporting By Somang Yang; Editing by Chris Gallagher)