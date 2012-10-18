Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
SEOUL, Oct 19 Seoul shares are likely to hold steady on Friday after Google's surprisingly weak earnings weighed on global markets. "The Kospi is likely to take a rest after the recent rises, as the U.S. markets did following Google's disappointing results," said Bae Sung-yung, an analyst at Hyundai Securities. Bae added that the overall picture was still relatively stable following recent releases of U.S. and Chinese economic indicators, which calmed markets of fears of a hard landing. Global shares dipped on Thursday, weighed by a decline on Wall Street, although one European index closed on a 15-month high as Spanish bond yields continued to fall. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 0.2 percent to 1,959.12 points on Thursday, the highest close in seven sessions. ------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:28 GMT------------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,460.91 0.41% 5.990 USD/JPY 79.00 0.1% 0.080 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.822 -- 0.100 SPOT GOLD $1,749.29 -0.02% -0.400 US CRUDE $92.07 -0.05% -0.050 DOW JONES 13557.00 0.04% 5.22 ASIA ADRS 121.63 0.70% 0.84 ------------------------------------------------------------- >Housing lifts S&P 500, but IBM reins in the Dow >Prices fall on improved homes data >Euro rises to 1-mo high vs dollar on Spain aid hope >Brent crude, U.S. gasoline fall on inventory gains ---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **KOLON INDUSTRIES INC ** A U.S. grand jury On Thursday charged Kolon Industries Inc with criminal trade theft in a long-running dispute over how the company produced high-strength fibre. **SK HYNIX ** The South Korean Supreme Court has dismissed an appeal by SK Hynix against Hyundai Securities. SK Hynix, a former Hyundai affiliate, was seeking to reverse an earlier court decision making it liable to pay for share trade dating back to 1997. **SAMSUNG C&T ** Samsung C&T says it had signed agreements with an affiliate of India's GVK and Australia's Smithbridge Group Pty Ltd to build a coal export port facility in Australia. (Reporting By Somang Yang; Editing by Eric Meijer)
