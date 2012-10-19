* KOSPI lower on foreign selling

* Blue chips Samsung Elec, Hyundai Motor lose ground

* KOGAS gains on shale gas optimism

SEOUL, Oct 19 Seoul shares declined on Friday as foreigners sold after weaker-than-expected results from Google Inc and Microsoft Corp added to pessimism about prospects for domestic corporate earnings.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) dropped 0.8 percent to 1,943.33 points as of 0251 GMT, coming off a one-week closing high and underperforming the MSCI index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan which was down 0.4 percent.

South Korea's earnings season is set to start next week.

"Earnings expectations are already muted as the outlook for domestic consumption and exports is bad," said Park Hyung-joong, an economist at Meritz Securities.

Among bluechips, Samsung Electronics fell 2.1 percent and Hyundai Motors lost 1.7 percent.

But state-owned utility Korea Gas Corp (KOGAS) jumped 5.1 percent after Mirae Asset, a local securities firm recommended buying its shares, citing shale gas opportunities.

Declining shares outnumbered advancers, 486 to 302.

The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks was down 0.8 percent, while the junior KOSDAQ edged 0.2 percent higher.

The South Korean won was also down in early domestic trade on Friday after six consecutive days of gains as the weak performance of the U.S. stock market curbed risk appetite.

(Reporting by Somang Yang; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)