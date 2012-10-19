* KOSPI falls 0.78 pct * Foreign selling deepens loss * Samsung Elec, automakers lag SEOUL, Oct 19 South Korean shares slipped on Friday after weaker results from Google Inc and Microsoft Corp prompted a sell-off by foreign investors. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) dropped 0.78 percent to 1,943.84 points, snapping a three-day rally and underperforming an index of Asian shares , which was down 0.4 percent. "Investors have little expectations for Q3 earnings. Some are now focusing on Q4 results, with the belief that the worst is truly over for China," said Won Sang-pil, an analyst at Tongyang Securities. The local earnings season will kick off later today with petrochemicals maker LG Chemicals releasing its quarterly results. Foreigners sold a net 223 billion won ($201.93 million) worth of KOSPI shares on Friday, according to Korea Exchange data, dragging the index further down from its opening loss. "Although we are waiting for confirmation from the Financial Supervisory Service, it appears as though U.S. funds are steadily pulling out of the market ahead of the fiscal cliff," said Park Hae-sung at LIG Investment & Securities, referring to the automatic U.S. spending cuts that may occur. Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics underperformed, closing 2.6 percent lower and easing off after a week of gains. Automakers also lagged, with shares in Hyundai Motors and affiliate Kia Motors down 0.9 percent and 2.8 percent, respectively. However, state-owned Korea Gas Corp (KOGAS) jumped 5.4 percent after Mirae Asset, a local securities firm recommended buying its shares, citing shale gas opportunities. Decliners outnumbered winners 466 to 333. The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks closed down 1 percent, while the junior KOSDAQ edged 0.9 percent higher. Move on day -0.78 percent 12-month high 2,057.28 14 March 2012 12-month low 1,750.60 19 Dec 2011 Change on yr +6.47 percent All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011 All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 ($1 = 1104.3500 Korean won) (Reporting By Somang Yang and Seongwon Chang; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)