SEOUL, Oct 22 Seoul shares are likely to open sharply lower on Monday after U.S. stocks slid as results from General Electric and McDonald's added to fears of a disappointing earnings season. "The U.S. earnings shock will drag down the market. As local corporate earnings are unlikely to provide a boost, the KOSPI may fall to near 1,900-mark," said Ryu Yong-seok, an analyst at Hyundai Securities. U.S. stocks had their worst day since late June on Friday after General Electric and McDonald's, barometers of the overall economy, added to a disappointing earnings season. Several bluechip companies, such as POSCO and Hyundai Motor will announce third quarter earnings this week, which the markets expect will disappoint. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 0.78 percent to close at 1,943.84 points on Friday. ------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:28 GMT------------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,433.19 -1.66% -24.150 USD/JPY 79.28 -0.03% -0.020 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.766 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,718.55 -0.08% -1.440 US CRUDE $89.67 -0.42% -0.380 DOW JONES 13343.51 -1.52% -205.43 ASIA ADRS 120.69 -1.27% -1.55 ------------------------------------------------------------- >GE, McDonald's give Wall St a black eye >Prices gain with rising appetite for low-risk >Euro slips vs dollar as uncertainty on Spain >Oil falls on economic fears, pipeline restart ---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **LG CHEMICALS ** LG Chemicals said on Friday its operating profit for the third quarter had shrunk 17 percent compared to the same period last year. **HYUNDAI MOTORS ** Hyundai Motors will release its third quarter results this week. Shares in the carmaker have been dogged in October by worries that the company's earnings may disappoint because of recent labour strikes at South Korean plants. A smaller-scale strike may be called by temporary workers on Friday. (Reporting By Somang Yang; Editing by Richard Pullin)