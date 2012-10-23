SEOUL Oct 23 South Korean shares extended losses on Tuesday as investors await third-quarter earnings from POSCO, the world's fourth-biggest steelmaker.

POSCO pared earlier losses to close down 2.1 percent after Standard & Poor's cut the steelmaker's credit ratings on Monday, citing weak demand.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 0.76 percent at 1,926.81 points, the third-straight decline. (Reporting By Somang Yang; Editing by Ken Wills)