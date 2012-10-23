* POSCO posts profit fall, cuts sales outlook after the close

* LG Display up on Apple iPad mini hopes

* Hyundai Heavy down amid shipbuilder slump

SEOUL, Oct 23 South Korean shares slipped for a third straight day on Tuesday, with steelmaker POSCO sliding on a credit ratings cut ahead of its earnings report and shipbuilders extending declines on a bearish outlook for the sector.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.8 percent at 1,926.81 points.

POSCO, the world's fourth-biggest steelmaker, fell 2.1 percent after Standard & Poor's cut its credit ratings. After the close, it reported a 25 percent drop in quarterly profit and cut its sales and investment outlooks, as a cooling China economy sapped demand for automotive and shipbuilding steel.

"Investors are taking a wait-and-see attitude," said Cho Sung-joon, an analyst at NH Securities.

"As we near the end of the year, expectations of dividend-payouts will raise some stocks, such as telecoms."

Telecom and media stocks were among the gainers, with LG U Plus jumping 5.1 percent. The subindex for health care-related stocks rose 2 percent.

LG Display gained 1.9 percent, as investors were hopeful that Apple Inc's launch of a smaller iPad would mean big orders for the Apple supplier.

But most other sectors declined, including shipbuilders , which have been hit by concerns that the euro zone slump will lead to lower orders. The sector has lost 3.7 percent in the year to date, compared with a 5.5 percent rise in the benchmark KOSPI over the same period.

Hyundai Heavy Industries, the world's largest shipbuilder, slumped 3.3 percent on the day after the company said it would cut jobs through its first-ever "voluntary retirement" programme.

Decliners outnumbered gainers by 435 to 379.

The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks closed down 0.9 percent, while the junior KOSDAQ edged 0.2 percent higher.

Move on day -0.76 percent

12-month high 2,057.28 14 March 2012

12-month low 1,750.60 19 Dec 2011

Change on yr +5.54 percent

All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 (Reporting By Somang Yang; Editing by Chris Gallagher)