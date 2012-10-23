SEOUL, Oct 24 Seoul shares are likely to edge down on Wednesday as lacklustre corporate earnings results in local and international markets weigh on investor sentiment. Results from tech giants SK Hynix, which reported a third-quarter operating loss before the market opened, and LG Electronics are expected to affect the larger index. "With uncertainty in global markets, investor concern is growing about the growth prospects of large-cap companies," said Park Jung-sup, an analyst at Daishin Securities. "With investors lacking confidence about a global economic rebound, the wider market is expected to weigh with the exception of some small- and mid-caps." Global shares tumbled on Tuesday on weak U.S. corporate earnings results, with the Dow Jones industrial average posting its biggest point drop since June on disappointing profits and earnings outlook from Dupont and United Technologies . The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.8 percent at 1,926.81 points on Tuesday, falling for a third session. ---------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @22:14 GMT ----------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,413.11 -1.44% -20.710 USD/JPY 79.84 -0% 0.000 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.761 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,707.06 -0.06% -1.030 US CRUDE $86.56 -0.13% -0.110 DOW JONES 13102.53 -1.82% -243.36 ASIA ADRS 120.03 -1.82% -2.22 ------------------------------------------------------------- >Weak outlooks doom Dow to worst day in 4 months >Spain, growth worries propel bond prices >Euro falls on global growth woes, Spain's debt >Oil slumps, corporate forecast cuts ---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **SK HYNIX ** SK Hynix Inc, the world's No. 2 computer memory chip maker, announced a third-quarter operating loss of 15 billion won before market opened. This was above a market forecast of a 57 billion won loss from 15 analysts surveyed by Reuters. **LG Electronics ** LG Electronics Inc is set to announce its third-quarter earnings results later on Wednesday. The world's No. 2 TV maker is expected to announce an operating profit of 172 billion won for the July-September quarter, according to 13 analysts surveyed by Reuters. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Richard Pullin)