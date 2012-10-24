SEOUL, Oct 25 Seoul shares are likely to hold steady on Thursday ahead of third quarter results from automaker Hyundai Motor Co. "Global sentiment is not conducive to risk-taking. In fact we are seeing more defensive plays," said Lee Kyung-soo, an analyst at Shinyoung Securities. Lee said that investors were rapidly lowering third-quarter expectations, bracing for more disappointing news, but it was unlikely that Hyundai Motor earnings would be a shock. Hyundai Motor will release third quarter results in the late session. Despite rising sales in the U.S. and Europe, it has had nearly $7 billion wiped off its market value recently as investors query the group's go-slow on expanding capacity. Global shares fell on Wednesday as investors soured on another round of underwhelming corporate results, while the Fed repeated its vow to keep interest rates near zero until mid-2015. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.67 percent at 1,913.96 points on Wednesday, the lowest close since September 6. ------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:28 GMT------------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,408.75 -0.31% -4.360 USD/JPY 79.82 0.03% 0.020 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.794 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,702.39 0.03% 0.460 US CRUDE $85.69 -0.05% -0.040 DOW JONES 13077.34 -0.19% -25.19 ASIA ADRS 120.42 0.32% 0.39 ------------------------------------------------------------- >Wall St falls after tepid earnings and steady Fed >Prices slip after Fed; auction tepid >Dollar holds gains vs euro as Fed stays the course >Oil fall on US crude stocks rise,Europe's weak data ---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **POSCO ** Credit rating agency Moody's downgraded steelmaker POSCO to Baa1 from A3 with a negative outlook. This follows a downgrade by Standard and Poor's earlier in the week just before POSCO announced disappointing earnings amidst slowing demand for steel. **LG HOUSEHOLD & HEALTH CARE ** LG Household & Health Care announced record third quarter sales, helped by a strong performance of its cosmetics lines. The company made an operating profit of 131 billion won ($118.70 million), up 17 percent from the same period a year earlier. **STX CORPORATION ** STX Corporation will increase its stake in STX Metal by 10.3 percent, worth 120 billion won. **LG INTERNATIONAL CORP ** LG International Corp will guarantee a debt worth 2.6 percent of its capital for its Singapore affiliate, LG International (S'pore) Pte., Ltd. The South Korean trading company had made a similar announcement regarding its Hong Kong affiliate last Wednesday. ($1 = 1103.6500 Korean won) (Reporting By Somang Yang; Editing by Richard Pullin)