SEOUL Oct 25 South Korean shares edged higher on Thursday after Hyundai Motor Co reported third quarter earnings that met market expectations.

Shares in Hyundai, the world's fifth-biggest car maker, jumped 3.9 percent on the news.

Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics also ended 1.7 percent higher a day before the release of its third quarter results.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.55 percent at 1,924.50 points, snapping a run of four losing sessions. (Reporting By Somang Yang; Editing by Ron Popeski)