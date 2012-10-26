SEOUL Oct 26 South Korean shares dipped on Friday even after S amsung Electronics confirmed record quarterly results on the strong sales of its Galaxy smartphones.

Shares in Samsung Electronics, which accounts for about 15 percent of the benchmark KOSPI index, were down 1 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.38 percent at 1917.09 points at 0002 GMT. (Reporting By Somang Yang; Editing by Paul Tait)