SEOUL Oct 26 South Korean shares had their steepest one-day decline in seven weeks on Friday, despite record third-quarter profits from index heavyweight Samsung Electronics.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 1.72 percent at 1,891.43 points, its lowest close since Sept. 6.

Shares in Samsung Electronics, which reported results just before the market opened, fell 2.65 percent as investors remained concerned about its margins and dividends.

LG Display, which after the market close reported its first quarterly profit in two years, fell 1.2 percent.

