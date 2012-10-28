SEOUL, Oct 29 Seoul shares are likely to trade quietly on Monday as concerns about the strong won depresses exporters' share prices. "The recent strength of the Korean won is not due to improving domestic circumstances, rather a result of quantitative easing in other countries," said Ryu Yong-seok, an analyst at Hyundai Securities. Ryu added that the currency will strengthen further into early next year, putting downward pressure on the share price of exporters. Wall Street ended little changed on Friday, despite encouraging GDP figures that suggested that recovery in the U.S. was well underway. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 1.72 percent on Friday at 1,891.43 points, its lowest close since Sept. 6. ------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:28 GMT------------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,411.94 -0.07% -1.030 USD/JPY 79.62 -0% 0.000 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.749 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,711.76 0.06% 1.000 US CRUDE $86.08 -0.23% -0.200 DOW JONES 13107.21 0.03% 3.53 ASIA ADRS 120.07 -0.85% -1.03 -------------------------------------------------------------- >Wall St end flat on Apple picking,but down for week >Prices gain on safe-haven support, jobs data eyed >Euro little changed vs dollar after 3 days of loss >Oil up second day,U.S. products rise ahead of storm ---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **KOREA AEROSPACE INDUSTRIES ** Hyundai Heavy Industries said that its bid to acquire controlling stakes in Korea Aerospace Industries had passed eligibility requirements. Korean Air Lines is also bidding for controlling stakes in the aircraft maker worth an estimated $1.1 billion. **SAMSUNG SDI CO LTD ** Samsung SDI Co Ltd said on Friday it would absorb electric battery maker SB LiMotive Co Ltd. In September, the Korean firm said it would pay $95 million to buy its German partner's 50 percent stake in the smaller firm. (Reporting By Somang Yang; Editing by Eric Meijer)