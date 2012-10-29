* LG Display jumps 8 pct on iPhone 5, iPad mini hopes * LG Elec and SK Hynix up after Q3 results * Hyundai and Kia Motors hurt after weak earnings SEOUL, Oct 29 Seoul shares gained 0.4 percent on Monday morning, coming off a seven-week low, helped by solid quarterly earnings from domestic tech firms like LG Display as well as by upbeat U.S. GDP figures. Shares in LG Display jumped 8.1 percent after its reported its first quarterly profit in two years as sales of its screens used in Apple Inc's iPad and iPhone offset weak demand from TV manufacturers, and said it expected profitabilty to improve in the current quarter. "LG Display is expected to benefit from the launch of Apple's iPhone 5 and iPad mini" said Kang Jeong-won at Daishin Securities, adding that new buyers have taken an interest in its stock. But automakers lost ground with Kia Motors extending losses made on Friday when it posted a smaller-than-expected profit margin for the third quarter, hit by labour strikes in South Korea. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose to 1,901.16 points. "The exporters are split, as good earnings push up IT and electronics stocks while Hyundai and Kia are suffering after Kia's poor results which makes them even more sensitive to concerns about the strong currency," said Oh Seung-hoon, an analyst at Daishin Securities. Shares of LG Electronics and SK Hynix rose 3.8 percent and 2.7 percent respectively, after having had a better-than-expected third quarter. Kia lost 3.4 percent and Hyundai Motor lost 2.7 percent. "Considering that Hyundai and Kia suffered from strikes and wage demands, their third quarter earnings were not too bad. Investors seem to be overreacting to the results, which were widely expected," said Ahn Sang-joon at Tonyang Securities. Domestic institutions purchased a net 170 billion won worth of KOSPI shares near mid-session, buttressing the index, despite retail and foreign selling. The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks was up 0.5 percent, while the junior KOSDAQ edged 0.2 percent lower. (Reporting by Somang Yang and Seongwon Chang; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)