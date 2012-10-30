SEOUL, Oct 31 South Korean shares are likely to tick slightly higher on Wednesday, with investors looking to higher dividend-paying sectors as concern about the strengthening currency undermines exporters. Seoul shares rose modestly on Tuesday while U.S. markets remained closed for the second day over Hurricane Sandy. The media and telecoms sector, whose companies traditionally pay out higher dividends than other sectors, has risen 15.6 percent in the past three months. "The won is trading below the 1,100-mark against the dollar, which is weighing on investor sentiment," said Cho Sung-joon, an analyst at NH Investments & Securities, adding that he expected the won to continue to strengthen in the absence of government intervention. A stronger won eats away at the earnings by exporters, the backbone of the South Korean economy. The won has risen 5 percent against the dollar this year, and hit a near 14-month high on Tuesday despite a plan by South Korea to inspect banks' foreign exchange trading. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 0.4 percent to close at 1,899.58 points on Tuesday, recovering from the seven-week lows hit on Friday. ------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:28 GMT------------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 0.00 0% 0.000 USD/JPY 79.59 -0.04% -0.030 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.721 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,710.20 0.08% 1.320 US CRUDE $85.77 0.11% 0.090 DOW JONES 13107.21 0.00% 0.00 ASIA ADRS 0.00 0.00% 0.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- >Wall St closed for 2nd day, to reopen on Wednesday >Prices gain in safety buying before hurricane >Italy debt sale lifts euro, yen gains vs dollar >US gasoline falls as Sandy hits demand ---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **HYUNDAI MOBIS ** Moody's upgraded Hyundai Mobis after markets closed on Tuesday. This follows the credit rating agency's upgrades of automakers Hyundai Motor and sibling Kia Motors . Auto shares rallied on Tuesday, recovering from the slide caused by Kia's disappointing third quarter earnings. **KOREA ZINC ** Korea Zinc announced third quarter earnings of 140 billion won ($128.27 million), down a 49 percent on a year earlier. **KOREA AEROSPACE INDUSTRIES ** Aircraft maker Korea Aerospace Industries said on Tuesday that it has been selected as the preferred bidder to participate in the development of military unmanned surveillance planes. Shares of the company recouped early losses to close 4.7 percent higher. ($1 = 1091.4750 Korean won) (Reporting By Somang Yang; Editing by Richard Pullin)