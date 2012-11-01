SEOUL Nov 1 Seoul shares opened lower on Thursday after the market had risen for three days, with investors waiting on factory activity data from China, South Korea's biggest trading partner.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) dropped 0.48 percent at 1,902.91 points at 0007 GMT.

Handok Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd and Myungmoon Pharm Co Ltd jumped nearly 15 percent amid talk of potential takeover approach by a foreign rival. (Reporting By Somang Yang; Editing by John Mair)