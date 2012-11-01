SEOUL, Nov 2 Seoul shares are likely to tick up on Friday, with investor sentiment supported by gains in U.S. markets on bullish consumer confidence and private-sector jobs data and signs that China's economy may be regaining momentum. "The KOSPI will be lifted by Wall Street's cheer over the U.S. and Chinese data and will try to climb back over the 1,900-mark," said Jeong Seung-jae, an analyst at Mirae Asset Securities. The three main Wall Street indices all rose more than 1 percent as improving U.S. private-sector job figures and Chinese factory output data suggested growth was regaining some traction. Jeong said that it was unlikely that the KOSPI index would rise above 2,000 points, a level last traded in early October, until after the U.S. elections and the leadership transition in China. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 0.71 percent to close at 1,898.45 points on Thursday, snapping a three-day rally. ------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:28 GMT------------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,427.59 1.09% 15.430 USD/JPY 80.13 -0% 0.000 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.730 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,715.66 0.09% 1.570 US CRUDE $86.95 -0.16% -0.140 DOW JONES 13232.62 1.04% 136.16 ASIA ADRS 120.90 0.99% 1.19 ------------------------------------------------------------ >Wall St jumps on strong consumer and jobs data >Prices ease as global growth prospects rise >Yen under pressure, eyes on U.S. jobs data >Brent slips, U.S. crude higher as stockpiles drop ---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **HYUNDAI MOTOR CO ** Shares in Hyundai Motor fell as much as 5.7 percent on Thursday before closing 3.8 percent down, as market talk of a possible recall in the United States outweighed record monthly sales. **GS RETAIL ** LG International said it has agreed to sell 287.6 billion won ($263 million) of shares in convenience-store operator GS Retail at a 4.1 percent discount to Thursday's close. LG International plans to completely exit its investment in the retailer. **MYUNGMOON PHARM CO LTD ** Myungmoon Pharm Co Ltd said it was not in talks with Israel's Teva Pharmaceutical Industries for a potential sale. Its shares rose by their daily limit of 15 percent on Wednesday and Thursday. Teva declined to comment. (Reporting by Somang Yang; Editing by John Mair)