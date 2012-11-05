* Hyundai Motor and Kia tumble 7 pct

* Tech shares gain on mobile strength, U.S. consumer data

By Joyce Lee

SEOUL, Nov 5 South Korean shares fell on Monday, weighed down by steep declines in Hyundai Motor and Kia Motors, while investors avoided risk ahead of the U.S. presidential election.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) shed 0.55 percent to 1,908.22 points. On Friday, the index had posted its largest gain in seven weeks.

Hyundai Motor dropped 7.2 percent and Kia plunged 6.9 percent after the automakers admitted they overstated the fuel economy of more than 1 million vehicles sold in the United States and Canada, potentially tainting their reputation.

Hyundai and Kia together account for about 6 percent of the KOSPI's market capitalisation.

Investors remained cautious ahead of Tuesday's U.S. presidential election with polls showing a close contest.

"There was no meaningful movement in today's trading apart from local shares tracking U.S. shares' easing last Friday, and the auto sector falling due to the fuel economy issue," said Lee Eun-taek, an analyst at Dongbu Securities.

Most blue-chips closed down, but tech shares gained due to the recent strong performance in mobile businesses and improving U.S. consumer data, said Kim Young-joon, an analyst at SK Securities.

Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics advanced 1.1 percent, Samsung SDI gained 4.4 percent and LG Display rose 1.2 percent.

The security brokerages sector fell 1 percent as investor sentiment soured after South Korea's antitrust agency said on Sunday it fined 20 brokerages some 19.2 billion won ($17.6 million) in total for fixing the rates of state-issued "baby bonds", or bonds issued in small denominations, for six years.

Foreign investors sold a net 67 billion won ($61.42 million) worth of KOSPI shares, weighing on the main board.

Decliners outnumbered gainers 447 to 373.

The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks closed down 0.6 percent, while the junior KOSDAQ edged up 0.3 percent.

Move on day -0.55 percent

12-month high 2,057.28 14 March 2012

12-month low 1,750.60 19 Dec 2011

Change on yr +4.5 percent

All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 ($1 = 1090.8750 Korean won) (Editing by Chris Gallagher)