SEOUL Nov 6 South Korean shares rose on Tuesday as investors looked beyond the imminent outcome of the U.S. election to bet on local blue-chips.

Hyundai Motor and Kia Motors rose 4.3 percent and 1.6 percent, respectively, after plunging near 7 percent on Monday.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 1.05 percent at 1,928.17 points. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Kim Coghill)