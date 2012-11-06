SEOUL, Nov 7 Seoul shares are likely to edge up early on Wednesday, although trading will be subdued as investors look for a clear outcome to the U.S. presidential election. "The broad outline of the U.S. election is expected during trading hours. If the uncertainty is dispelled with results pointing to a clear winner, the main board is expected to trace last night's Wall Street gains," said Park Jung-sup, an analyst at Daishin Securities. "But if the election is too close to call, with a possibility of a recount, it would be a downside factor." Wall Street stocks jumped on Tuesday as American voters went to the polls, with the U.S. presidential election keeping trade subdued while the euro held steady despite uncertainty over Greece's next financial aid payment. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 1.1 percent to close at 1,928.17 points on Tuesday. --------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @22:23 GMT---------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,428.39 0.79% 11.130 USD/JPY 80.35 0.01% 0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.751 -- 0.072 SPOT GOLD $1,715.99 0.04% 0.650 US CRUDE $88.71 3.57% 3.060 DOW JONES 13245.68 1.02% 133.24 ASIA ADRS 121.49 0.60% 0.72 --------------------------------------------------------------- >Wall St jumps as election waiting nears the end >Bonds fall as auction lackluster; vote eyed >Dollar falls vs most major currencies as U.S. votes >Oil up with Wall Street as U.S. goes to the polls ---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **KOREA AEROSPACE INDUSTRIES ** Korea Aerospace Industries Ltd (KAI) said in a regulatory filing Wednesday the South Korean government signed a deal with Peru's government to export 20 training aircraft developed by KAI worth $208.9 million in total. **HANDOK PHARMACEUTICALS ** Handok Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd said in a regulatory filing late Tuesday it is in preliminary negotiations to possibly establish a joint venture with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, but nothing has been decided yet. **KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORP (KEPCO) ** The CEO of state-run utility Korea Electric Power Corp, Kim Joong-kyum, has tendered his resignation with nearly two years left on his term, local newspaper Korea Economic Daily and other media reported Wednesday. KEPCO shares slumped 2.1 percent on Tuesday after two nuclear power reactors run by a KEPCO subsidiary were shut down for nearly two months on Monday to replace parts provided with forged certificates. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Additional reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Richard Pullin)