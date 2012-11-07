SEOUL Nov 7 Seoul shares edged up early on Wednesday, with trading subdued as investors wait for the U.S. presidential election result.

State-run utility Korea Electric Power Corp (KEPCO) shares dropped 2.7 percent in early trading, extending Tuesday's losses after its CEO resigned with nearly two years left on his contract.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.2 percent at 1931.90 points at 0001 GMT. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Eric Meijer)