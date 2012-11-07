* KEPCO down more than 4 pct as CEO submits resignation

* Blue chips mixed in choppy trade

SEOUL Nov 7 South Korean shares drifted lower on Wednesday without any clear direction as investors awaited the results of a tight U.S. presidential election.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was 0.33 percent lower at 1,922.37 points as of 0258 GMT, dipping shortly after opening in positive territory.

Blue-chips were mixed, with tech bellwether Samsung Electronics edging down 0.7 percent. Hyundai Motor rose 0.5 percent, while affiliates, Kia Motors and Hyundai Mobis, also extended Tuesday's gains.

Shares in state-run utility Korea Electric Power Corp plunged 4.3 percent after local media reported the resignation of its CEO Kim Joong-kyum nearly two years before the end of his term.

Pension funds emerged as net buyers, picking up cheaper stocks.

"The main board is seen boxed in range as pension funds tended to bargain-hunt when the index nears 1,900 points, barring unexpected surprises in the U.S. election," Koh Seung-hee, an analyst at SK Securities, said.

Foreign investors were net buyers of 35.8 billion won ($32.82 million) worth of KOSPI shares, helping support the index. Decliners outnumbered winners 459 to 317.

The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks was down 0.33 percent, while the junior KOSDAQ edged 0.04 percent higher. ($1 = 1090.7000 Korean won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)