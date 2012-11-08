SEOUL, Nov 8 Seoul shares are likely to fall on Thursday following a steep drop in Wall Street stocks on worries over the U.S. fiscal situation, while the expiry of KOSPI options contracts is seen adding to market volatility. "The U.S. fiscal cliff is a known issue but is still a source of uncertainty in risk markets, as we saw with U.S. stocks on Wednesday," said Rhyu Yong-suk, an analyst at Hyundai Securities. "Coupled with the options expiry Thursday, volatility is a concern and the main board is seen falling more than 1 percent." The Dow industrials lost more than 300 points in a sell-off on Wednesday that drove all major U.S. stock indexes down over 2 percent in the wake of the presidential election as investors' focus shifted to the looming "fiscal cliff" debate and Europe's economic troubles. South Korea's stock and foreign exchange markets will open one hour later than usual on Thursday, at 10 a.m. (0100 GMT), due to national college entrance examinations. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.49 percent at 1,937.55 points on Wednesday, its highest closing since Oct. 22. --------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:46 GMT --------------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,394.53 -2.37% -33.860 USD/JPY 79.94 -0.06% -0.050 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.644 -- -0.107 SPOT GOLD $1,715.95 -0.02% -0.360 US CRUDE $84.49 0.06% 0.050 DOW JONES 12932.73 -2.36% -312.95 ASIA ADRS 119.77 -1.42% -1.72 --------------------------------------------------------------- >Wall St sinks after election as 'fiscal cliff' eyed >Price up as Obama win drives monetary policy view >Dollar up after US vote, but fiscal worries abound >Oil down 4 pct, fiscal cliff looms with US vote ---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **E1 ** E1 Corp, an liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) importer, said it signed a deal with U.S. firm Enterprise Products Partners to yearly import some 180,000 tonnes of LPG originating from shale gas starting in 2014, the Chosun Ilbo newspaper and other media reported. **NHN ** NHN Corp, the operator of South Korea's most popular search portal Naver, reported on Thursday a third-quarter operating profit of 156.6 billion won ($144.3 million), up 4.3 percent from the third quarter of 2011 and up 4.7 percent from the previous quarter. ($1 = 1085.6000 Korean won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; additional reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Chris Gallagher)