SEOUL Nov 8 Seoul shares fell early on Thursday in line with Asian peers as investors eyed a looming fiscal crisis in the United States, while the expiry of KOSPI options contracts added to market volatility.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 1.2 percent at 1,914.16 points at 0102 GMT.

Blue chips mostly opened down, with market heavyweight Samsung Electronics falling 0.9 percent. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Richard Pullin)