SEOUL, Nov 9 Seoul shares are likely to tick down on Friday, tracking a second day of Wall Street stock losses on U.S. fiscal worries, while Chinese economic data due later may have only a limited impact. "Since the election, investor attention has turned to the U.S. fiscal cliff and the ongoing European financial situation," said Kim Soo-young, an analyst at KB Investment & Securities. "The main board is seen mirroring the drop in U.S. stocks last night, remaining mostly rangebound due to these macroeconomic risks." He said China's consumer and producer price indices, to be released later, were unlikely to move markets too far, as even weak data could be viewed positively by investors as it would increase the likelihood of government stimulus. U.S. stocks fell on Thursday and could be in line for more weakness as concern about Washington's ability to find a timely solution to the "fiscal cliff" dominates investor thinking in coming weeks. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 1.19 percent to close at 1,914.41 points on Thursday. -------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @22:13 GMT--------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,377.51 -1.22% -17.020 USD/JPY 79.43 -0.03% -0.020 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.618 -- -0.026 SPOT GOLD $1,730.19 0.01% 0.200 US CRUDE $85.03 0.70% 0.590 DOW JONES 12811.32 -0.94% -121.41 ASIA ADRS 118.74 -0.86% -1.03 ------------------------------------------------------------->Wa l St falls as U.S. fiscal worries weigh >Bonds jump, spurred by fiscal cliff, Europe fears >Euro hit two-month low vs dollar after ECB ratehold >Oil rebound after plunge,economy concern limit rise ---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **CJ HELLOVISION ** Shares in CJ Hellovision Co Ltd, South Korea's largest cable television operator, are set to debut on the main KOSPI market on Friday. CJ Hellovision set its initial public offering price at 16,000 won per share, near the lower band of the indicative range. **LOTTE SHOPPING ** Lotte Shopping Co Ltd reported late Thursday its third-quarter operating profit of 285.5 billion won ($262.1 million) dropped 19.5 percent from the third quarter of 2011. **WOONGJIN COWAY ** Woongjin Holdings Co Ltd, the largest shareholder of water purifier maker Woongjin Coway Co Ltd , submitted to a South Korean court late Thursday a proposal to sell Coway to private equity fund MBK Partners for 1.2 trillion won, local newspaper Korea Economic Daily and other media reported. The sale had previously been halted when Woongjin Holdings applied for court receivership in late September. ($1 = 1089.5000 Korean won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Additional reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Richard Pullin)