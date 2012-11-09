SEOUL Nov 9 Seoul shares fell during early trading on Friday, taking cues from Wall Street losses caused by persistent U.S. fiscal concerns.

Auto shares led the declines, with Hyundai Motor down 2.1 percent and Kia Motors losing 3.1 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 1.2 percent a t 1,891.81 points at 0 002 GMT after closing 1.2 percent lower the previous session. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Paul Tait)