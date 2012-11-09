SEOUL Nov 9 South Korean shares ended down on Friday but pared early losses as investors waited for possible clues to resolving the looming U.S. fiscal cliff in a statement due later from U.S. President Barack Obama.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.52 percent at 1,904.41 points, regaining ground after hitting a two-month intraday low at 1,879.06 points.

"With investors focused on the U.S. fiscal issue, the main board pared some losses on anticipation that Obama could give some clue toward bridging the gap between the parties concerning the U.S. fiscal cliff, in his upcoming statement," said Park Jung-sup, an analyst at Daishin Securities.

Newly re-elected President Barack Obama is likely to discuss looming tax increases and government spending cuts in a statement on the economy expected at 1:05 p.m. (1805 GMT) Friday.

News that South Korea's central bank held interest rates steady, as expected, had little impact on the stock market.

Blue-chips closed mixed, with tech heavyweight Samsung Electronics slipping 0.7 percent.

Hyundai Motor shares reversed earlier losses to rise 0.5 percent, although affiliates Kia Motors and Hyundai Mobis closed down 1.6 percent and 2.7 percent respectively.

A U.S. lawsuit seeking $775 million in damages was filed on thursday against Hyundai Motor and Kia Motors over fuel economy issues.

Woongjin Holdings rose 14.8 percent, gaining for a fifth session after it submitted a proposal to a South Korean court to sell water purifier maker Woongjin Coway to private equity fund MBK Partners for 1.2 trillion won.

The sale had previously been halted when Woongjin Holdings applied for court receivership in late September.

Foreign investors sold a net 267 billion won ($245 million) worth of KOSPI shares, weighing on the main board. Decliners outnumbered gainers 446 to 362.

The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks closed down 0.6 percent, while the junior KOSDAQ edged 0.2 percent higher.

Move on day -0.52 percent

12-month high 2,057.28 14 March 2012

12-month low 1,750.60 19 Dec 2011

Change on yr +4.3 percent

All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 ($1 = 1089.5000 Korean won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Richard Pullin)