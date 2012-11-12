SEOUL Nov 12 Seoul shares opened down on Monday, led by big-cap stocks, as U.S. fiscal worries persisted.

Samsung Electronics, South Korea's most valuable stock, lost 0.4 percent while second-placed Hyundai Motor fell 0.5 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.3 percent at 1,898.79 as of 0004 GMT. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Paul Tait)